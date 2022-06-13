Evening brief: Chidambaram manhandled by cops in Delhi during Delhi protest, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Satyagraha march: Chidambaram manhandled, sustains hairline fracture, says Cong

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that a “deadly attack” was launched on party leader KC Venugopal, while former Union minister P Chidambaram was hit by police and his glasses were thrown on the ground during a protest march as their party leader Rahul Gandhi headed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in the National Herald case on Monday. Read more

Sangrur LS bypoll: Badals missing from SAD nominee’s posters

Photographs of not a single member of the Badal family have been featured on banners, hoardings, posters and other campaign material being used to seek votes for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Kamaldeep Kaur ahead of the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection. Read more

CAA ‘not helpful’ to tackle problems of Bangladesh’s Hindus: Community leader

India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is “not helpful” in confronting challenges faced by Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, a prominent Hindu leader here has said at a time when the country’s Islamic fundamentalists are quick to pick up on religious controversies across the border to foment trouble. Read more

‘Requires lot of courage when you're treated unfairly’: Days after retirement, Mithali Raj opens up on feud with coach

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj drew curtains on her illustrious career last week. Read more

Gauri Khan 'can't get enough' of Rome, shares vacay pics with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other friends. See here

Fashion designer Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. Read more

Office Chair Yoga: Workouts at gym are so yesterday. Try these 4 exercises at your workplace and reap health benefits

We know it's Monday but how can we keep the secret of brushing aside the blues only to ourselves when we landed on a jackpot of Office Chair Yoga which includes exercises that keep backaches, neck pain, muscle stiffness and joint issues at bay while we work long hours? Yes, you read that right!. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON