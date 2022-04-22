Evening brief: Child rights panel urge Govt to roll back amendment to Juvenile Justice Act, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Child rights panels urge Centre to roll back amendment to JJ Act

The child rights commissions of five states and union territories (UTs) have written to the Centre expressing concerns over the amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act or JJ Act, which made certain offences against children non-cognisable. Read more

No arrest warrants against loan defaulter farmers: Punjab finance minister

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday directed cooperative banks not to issue arrest warrants against any farmer for non-payment of loan. Read more

‘Normalcy will return in next 24-36 hours’: Senior Delhi cop on Jahangirpuri

Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal clashes on April 16, will be back to normal in the next 24 to 36 hours, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday, two days after some parts of the area were subjected to a demolition drive that came to a halt within hours due to a Supreme Court-ordered status quo. Read more

Watch: In rare sighting, giant squid washes ashore alive in Japan

In a rare sighting, a giant squid was found alive on a shore in western Japan. The squid was found on Wednesday at the Ugu beach in Obama, Fukui Prefecture. On Friday, the news agency AFP tweeted a video of the squid washed ashore. Read more

After IMF, World Bank, UBS trims India growth forecast to 7 per cent

Global financial services firm UBS on Friday projected India's economic growth at 7 per cent for the current financial year, down by 70 basis points, news agency Reuters reported. Read more

Spinach to chickpeas: Best sources of Vitamin B12 for vegetarians

Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in formation of red blood cells and DNA and its deficiency may cause anaemia or nervous system injury leading to an array of health issues from numbness or tingling, muscle weakness, memory loss, depression to loss of appetite, constipation and diarrhea. Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin found substantially in animal-based foods like meat, dairy and egg. Read more

This viral image of filter coffee is not what it seems like. Here’s why

A picture shared on Twitter has left people equal parts surprised and amused. The image shows a cup of steaming hot filter coffee. However, for understanding why the unassuming image has created a buzz, you’ll have to know what the Twitter user who shared the picture wrote as the caption. Read more

'I saw him kick his bag. Just a tiny bit': Watson recalls the 'only time' he saw MS Dhoni being angry as CSK captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in the sport. He led CSK to four Indian Premier League titles including one in the previous edition of the tournament. Read more

