Watch: In rare sighting, giant squid washes ashore alive in Japan
In a rare sighting, a giant squid was found alive on a shore in western Japan. The squid was found on Wednesday at the Ugu beach in Obama, Fukui Prefecture. On Friday, the news agency AFP tweeted a video of the squid washed ashore.
It is more than three metres (10 feet) long and weighs approximately 80 kilograms. Giant squids live in the deep sea, and it is unusual for one to be washed ashore alive.
A report by <strong>Japanese daily Mainichi </strong>citing the Obama Municipal Government said that the squid was still alive when it was found.
The cephalopod has now been shifted to the Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in Sakai, the above report added and showed a video where officials were taking measurements of the creature.
The giant squids that live deep underwater remain largely elusive. They are the largest cephalopods known to date and can grow up to 13 metres in length.
Their life span is short and they can only live up to five to six years, according to researchers.
-
18 more Sri Lankans flee crisis-hit island nation, reach Tamil Nadu: Report
18 Sri Lankan nationals fleeing the economic crisis in their country arrived in India Friday and were accommodated at a refugee camp set up in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, news agency PTI reported. The 18 will join dozens of others who fled Sri Lanka over the past weeks. Speaking to PTI, said they could not afford even milk powder and slammed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government for its apathy towards its citizens.
-
What leaders of 2 Koreas discussed in rare exchange of letters
Only on rare occasions do you hear one Korean supremo praising his counterpart of the other half of the divided nation. This time North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has thanked South Korea's outgoing president for trying to improve relations, an unexpected gesture of goodwill, in an exchange of letters. Moon's office also confirmed the exchanged "letters of friendship" with Kim. Moon also expressed hope for the swift resumption of U.S.-North Korea denuclearisation talks.
-
No civilian evacuations in Ukraine on Friday: Kyiv
No evacuations of civilians will take place in war-torn Ukraine on Friday as the situation on the roads is too dangerous, a senior official said. "Because of the insecurity along the routes, there will be no humanitarian corridors today, April 22," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. On Thursday, some 79 people, mostly women, were evacuated on three buses from the shattered port city of Mariupol.
-
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
New satellite images show apparent mass graves near Mariupol, where local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place in the ruined port city that's almost entirely under Russian control. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal off the stronghold “so that not even a fly comes through” instead of storming it.
-
WATCH | Former boxing champ Mike Tyson punches passenger on flight
Former boxing champion Mike Tyson was seen repeatedly punching a passenger on a plane before its departure from San Francisco International Airport in the US. According to reports, Tyson was irritated by the man's continuous attempt to talk to him and got into a physical altercation. A video of the incident, first shared by TMZ, went viral on social media platforms. The man was left bleeding, according to reports. Another man was taking the video.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics