This viral image of filter coffee is not what it seems like. Here’s why

A picture shared on Twitter has left people equal parts surprised and amused. The image shows a cup of steaming hot filter coffee. However, for understanding why the unassuming image has created a buzz, you’ll have to know what the Twitter user who shared the picture wrote as the caption.

The artist who goes by the handle name @VforVendakka_ p posted the image. While sharing the image they wrote, “I painted filter coffee!” When you look at the image after reading the caption, you may very well be inclined to think, “No way the image is a painting. ” However, that will chance once you zoom in the image. Upon doing so you will realise that the image is not a photograph but is an intricately and beautifully created painting.

Take a look at the post and prepare to get amazed:

The post has been shared a day ago on April 21. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 50,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to re-post the tweet. Till now, it has been re-tweeted over 5,000 times and counting. People also posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

“Amazing!!I almost ended up asking you: which camera and what filter?!” wrote a Twitter user. “The brass tumbler is so real. The froth with such detailing. The newspaper too,” posted another. “Liar. That's not paint I will not accept it. It's a photograph. You are not allowed to be that talented,” joked a third.” Damn! Almost thought it was the real thing! A neat art,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the tweet? Did it surprise you?

