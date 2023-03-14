Evening brief: Congress asks PM Modi to ‘not take credit’ for India's Oscars win, and all the latest news

'Modiji, don't take credit…': Cong's jab on 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' Oscars

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday, asking the former to not take credit for the success of 'RRR' and 'Elephant Whisperers' at Monday's Oscars ceremony. Read more

Delhi to host first-ever international film festival in August

Delhi will host the first ever international film festival in August, officials aware of the matter said. Indian and foreign film along with documentaries that have won awards will especially be screened. Read more

How to boost speed of your Apple iPhone? Follow these five tricks

Apple iPhones are high-end smartphones laced with latest technological features which make them easier to use. But what if your iPhone slows down in terms of performance? There might be various reasons behind the iPhone's sluggish performance like storage issues, background apps using too many resources or outdated software. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor has 'still not taken his money from me': Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan

Director Luv Ranjan, whose recent film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is now in theatres, has said that the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor has still not charged money from him for the movie. In a new interview, Luv said that in the last four years, Ranbir hasn’t 'failed' him. The actor also showered praises on Luv by saying that he 'put his life on the line' to make the film. Read more

Keep him in mind when you choose XI': Gavaskar wants Rohit to drop Bharat, picks discarded star as keeper in WTC final

It was Lunch on Day 5 of the India vs Australia fourth Test in Ahmedabad when New Zealand edged past Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller in Christchurch. The result had a far-fetching impact. It knocked Sri Lanka out of the race and put India in the World Test Championship final irrespective of the result in Ahmedabad. India took the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 after the final Test ended in a draw. Read more

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 6 common signs and symptoms to watch out for

Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in elderly compared to young across the globe but vegans and vegetarians are more at risk of developing it. This is the reason at least 47% Indians have Vitamin B12 deficiency as they many of them either stay away from non-vegetarian food or consume it less frequently. Read more

