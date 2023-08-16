Evening brief: Congress hits out at PM Modi over renaming Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, and all the latest news

‘You’ve to build history… Modi not capable': Opposition reacts to museum name change History needs to be built and it needs to be scripted and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is not capable of creating it, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday gave a sharp reaction after the central government renamed the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML). Read more Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.(PTI)

India to face Iraq in King's Cup ahead of Asian Games 2023: All you need to know

The Indian men's football team will lock horns with Iraq at the upcoming 49th edition of the King's Cup 2023. The match will take place at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand on September 7, 2023. Thailand will lock horns with Lebanon in the second match, which is scheduled for the evening on the same day. Read more

Ugly scene unfolds on Delhi Metro as women fight for space to stand

In a startling incident on Delhi Metro, two women found themselves embroiled in a heated confrontation over enough room to stand. A fellow traveller recorded the altercation, and the video has since gone viral. “Kalesh [heated argument] between two women inside Delhi Metro over not getting a place to stand,” reads the caption accompanying the video shared on the Twitter. Read more

Monsoon lifestyle modifications to help osteoarthritis patients improve their joint health

Millions of people around the globe are affected by osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease hence, the management of osteoarthritis becomes particularly difficult during monsoon seasons where the elevated levels of moisture and humidity during this period can worsen joint pain and stiffness, hindering patients from leading an active life. Read more

Web story: Priyanka posts new pictures from the Jonas Brothers' tour. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON