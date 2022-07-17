Evening brief: CRPF officer killed in terror attack in J&K's Pulwama, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

J&K: CRPF personnel killed in terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday. Terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. In the firing, CRPF's assistant sub inspector Vinod Kumar got seriously injured, police said. Read more

'Don't want statue...': Tejashwi Yadav fires barbs at Droupadi Murmu

After 'evil and 'dummy' jibes, Droupadi Murmu faces 'statue' slam. RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, who has announced his support for the joint Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, slammed the ruling NDA’s pick for the post Droupadi Murmu, saying the Rashtrapati Bhavan did not need a ‘statue’. Watch here

India’s smallest Jewish community resumes prayers at Kolkata’s 19th C. synagogue

Two years after the last visiting rabbi, who was based in Cochin, left India due to Covid-19, two rabbis from Israel and England flew down to Kolkata to conduct a prayer at the city’s 19th century synagogue. Read more

Ranveer Singh gets this advice about producers from Lalit Modi after he sends love to him and Sushmita Sen. See post

Lalit Modi has sent a message to Ranveer Singh after the actor reacted to his post announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen. Ranveer had dropped a red heart and an evil eye amulet emoji in the comments section on Lalit's Instagram post after the businessman shared pictures with Sushmita. Lalit thanked Ranveer for his reaction, and also gave him some unusual suggestions. Read more

Watch: Pakistan star pulls of Dravid's memorable act after taking 39 balls to get off the mark in SL vs PAK 1st Test

Amid lack of support from top-order batters, Babar did find able assistance from the lower-order options, one of which was a young Pakistan cricketer, who en route to his unbeaten 5 off 42, pulled off India legend Rahul Dravid's memorable act. Read more

