J&K: CRPF personnel killed in terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. In the firing, CRPF's assistant sub inspector Vinod Kumar got seriously injured, police said.
Security personnel keep vigil in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Published on Jul 17, 2022 03:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Ashiq Hussain | Written by Aryan Prakash

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday.

Terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. In the firing, CRPF's assistant sub inspector Vinod Kumar got seriously injured, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The entire area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway, police said.

The attack comes five days after an Mushtaq Ahmad, an ASI of J&K Police was killed when terrorists attacked a check post in Lal Bazar Srinagar on July 12.

Ahmad is the ninth policeman to be killed by terrorists in different attacks this year.

On July 11, top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Kaiser Koka was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, the official said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

jammu and kashmir crpf
