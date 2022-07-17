Ranveer Singh gets this advice about producers from Lalit Modi after he sends love to him and Sushmita Sen. See post

Lalit Modi has sent a message to Ranveer Singh after the actor reacted to his post announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen. Ranveer had dropped a red heart and an evil eye amulet emoji in the comments section on Lalit's Instagram post after the businessman shared pictures with Sushmita. Lalit thanked Ranveer for his reaction, and also gave him some unusual suggestions. Also Read| Ranveer Singh wants to save Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen from 'evil eye'

On his Twitter account, Lalit shared news articles about Ranveer Singh's reaction to his and Sushmita's dating news. Quoting tweeting one article, Lalit called Ranveer his 'brother' as he thanked him for his wishes.

Lalit tweeted, "Thank you for your kind wishes my brother. I am sorry no #ipl now. But as I said take the time out and do what you desire. Rest will come. See you when next in Europe. Big hug two both. Remember (laughing and cash emojis) no freebies to big producers. People watch you not then." It seemed that Lalit was sending hugs to Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone, but not many could decode his cryptic message and his advice to Ranveer to not use freebies.

Lalit Modi's tweet for Ranveer Singh.

Hours after his message to Ranveer, Lalit wrote a detailed post in reaction to the 'trolling' he has received since he revealed he is dating Sushmita Sen. He wrote, “Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me apparently for wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did (shared) two pics on Instagram and tag (the tagging) is correct. I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages that two people can’t be friends and then if chemistry is right and timing is good - magic can happen…” This was in reaction to people trolling him tagging a wrong account of Sushmita in his announcement post.

The former IPL chairman and businessman also answered those calling him a 'fugitive,' and wrote, "Though you call me a ‘fugitive’… tell me which court has ever convicted me. I will tell you, none… shame on you fake media…”

Lalit had announced on Thursday night that he is dating Sushmita. The actor had reacted to it on her Instagram account on Friday. Sharing a picture with her two daughters, Sushmita had written, "I am in a happy place!!! Not married...no rings..."

