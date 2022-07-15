Ranveer Singh wants to save Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen from 'evil eye', reacts to their pics together

Lalit Modi's social media posts about Sushmita Sen made headlines on Thursday. He has claimed to being in a relationship with the actor and former Miss Universe, though there is no response from her yet. Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Shilpa Shetty have reacted to Lalit Modi's Instagram post. Also read: Rajeev Sen on Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen: ‘My sister is yet to confirm this, I wasn’t aware of it at all’

Lalit Modi shared several romantic pictures with Sushmita on Thursday and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage Yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together.”

Ranveer Singh and many others reacted to Lalit Modi's post about Sushmita Sen.

Ranveer shared a heart emoticon and a nazar amulet in the comments section of Lalit's post. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also shared a heart emoticon and a lightening icon in reaction to the post. Shilpa Shetty and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also ‘liked’ the post. Designer Nandita Mahtani also shared heart and hug emojis.

Sushmita seems to be on a vacation and has been sharing stunning pictures from her time in Maldives, and Sardinia. She recently shared a mesmerising video from an infinity pool in Maldives on Instagram and wrote, “I want YOU to know… you’re the love of my life."

In a recent interview with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Sushmita had said she came close to getting married thrice but ‘the men were a let down’. She said, “Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids."

She added, "I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair."

Sushmita was in relationship with model Rohman Shawl for a few years before they broke up some months ago. The two continue to stay on good terms. Sushmita is also a single mother, and has two daughters – Renee and Alisah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON