Evening brief: Cyclone Mocha likely to head towards Myanmar coast, and all the latest news

Cyclone Mocha likely to head towards Myanmar coast; no clarity on landfall location

The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become a well marked low pressure area over the same region on Tuesday early morning and it is likely to intensify into a depression by evening and subsequently into Cyclone Mocha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

‘We need to move urgently’: BJP's Amit Malviya on Vivek Agnihotri's legal notice to CM Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday backed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's move to send legal notice to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ film, saying it was “much needed” to “restore some semblance of rule of law” in the state. Read more

'Someone like Dhoni knows...it was with Sachin too': Shastri's ultimatum to Kohli after incident with Gambhir, Ganguly

IPL 2023 has undoubtedly been one of the most entertaining and competitive editions of the tournament. It has witnessed the most number of 200-plus totals, and 200-plus chases with five venues witnessing it for the first time in their IPL history. Read more

Smart parenting: A step-by-step guide to raising a responsible citizen

It's not easy to be a parent in today's world. Children have so many distractions that as a parent, you need to be smart, which effectively means that your approach towards parenting and your child needs to be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and timely with situations that you face. Read more

Woman lost in Australia’s forest for 5 days survives on a bottle of wine and lollipops

A woman’s incredible survival story who was stranded in Australia’s forest for five days is going viral on the Internet. Read more

