Evening Brief: Decision on new Karnataka CM by tomorrow, says Congress, and all the latest news

Decision on new Karnataka CM by tomorrow, assures Congress amid BJP's attack

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday refuted the speculative reports claiming Siddaramaiah as the next Karnataka chief minister and said the deliberations on the modalities of the government formation are still underway. Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge for Karnataka, also said a decision on it is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours. Read Here.

'Sounding the alarm…next five years may be hottest ever': UN weather agency

It is near-certain that 2023-2027 will be the warmest five-year period ever recorded, the United Nations warned Wednesday as greenhouse gases and El Nino combine to send temperatures soaring. Read Here.

Watch | US ambassador Garcetti on Pakistan violence: ‘Concerned for stability but…'

United States ambassador Eric Garcetti Wednesday emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law in Pakistan after the violence broke out across the country last week following the arrest of ex-prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges connected the Abdul Qadir Trust case. Read Here.

Netflix's Queen Charlotte holds no 1 position for second week, on track to becoming most popular series of all time

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story held on to its number one position for the second week in a row, with another 158.68 million viewing hours. It had received 148.28 million hours of viewing worldwide in the four days after its May 4 premiere. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the prequel series will likely break into Netflix’s list of most-watched series of all time, joining the previous two seasons of Bridgerton. Read Here.

Kevin Pietersen continues to troll MS Dhoni for old comment, posts two videos as CSK skipper maintains silence

Kevin Pietersen and MS Dhoni's banter in 2017 has gone down as one of the more memorable moments in Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore. While Pietersen was one of the biggest stars of the IPL for a number of years, this moment came after he retired and moved to the commentary box and it seems that the former England captain has not really forgotten it nearly six years later. Read Here.

Manushi Chillar, Esha Gupta at Cannes 2023

Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta marked their debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Actor Esha Gupta turned heads as she walked the red carpet in a stylish white gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar looked absolutely breathtaking as she marked her debut; Cannes in a white gown. Read Here.

