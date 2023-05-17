Decision on new Karnataka CM by tomorrow, assures Congress amid BJP's attack

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday refuted the speculative reports claiming Siddaramaiah as the next Karnataka chief minister and said the deliberations on the modalities of the government formation are still underway. Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge for Karnataka, also said a decision on it is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge offers sweets to Siddaramaiah during celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, as state unit chief DK Shivakumar looks on.(PTI)

"Do not resort to any speculation, whenever a decision is taken by the Congress president, we will be happy to inform you. I am only here to quash multiple rumours and hearsay ...that are being played on multiple news channels. Please don't believe in it," Surjewala told reporters," Surjewala told reporters outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 10 Rajaji Marg residence in New Delhi.

“Deliberations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka,” he added.

He said consultations are still on and urged the media to not report on speculation or heed to “fake information,” alleging that the stories around chief ministership were being planted by the rival Bharatiya Janata Party.

Hectic parleys for the CM post entered the fourth day on Wednesday following Congress's emphatic victory in the Karnataka assembly elections. The newly elected MLAs unanimously passed a resolution authorising Kharge to name the Karnataka chief minister and the two frontrunners, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, since then have been lobbying hard to get the coveted top post.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both met senior party leader Rahul Gandhi at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence in the national capital. Shivakumar met Gandhi after Siddaramaiah held a 30-minute meeting with the former party chief.

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two, while reports suggest that Shivakumar has refused to budge from his claim on the chief ministership. He has been asserting that the Karnataka assembly election was won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

Meanwhile, outgoing Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said the ongoing suspense over the chief ministerial face by Congress shows the "internal situation" in the party.

"Congress is yet to finalise its CM candidate in spite of getting a majority. This shows the internal situation in the party. The aspirations of people are more important than politicking. Congress should choose a chief minister as soon as possible," Bommai said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON