Evening brief: Indian-sized footwear to launch soon, announces minister Goyal; and all the latest news
Indian-sized footwear to be launched soon, reducing dependency on foreign trends: Piyush Goyal
Union minister Piyush Goyal said that India has the potential to become the world's largest and highest-quality footwear manufacturer. Read more
Watch: Nasser in tears, Smith's king-sized gesture as Stuart Broad urges Anderson to join him in Ashes guard of honour
Stuart Broad received a guard of honour from Australia cricketers following the English pacer confirming his retirement on Saturday. Read more
Anurag Kashyap gives a long, glowing review to Rocky Aur Rani, Karan Johar is ‘so touched’
Anurag Kashyap is fanboying over Karan Johar after watching his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Read more
How to prep your pet for a monsoon trip; 6 tips and tricks
Excited about your upcoming monsoon trip with your furry companion? Do not forget to keep these dos and don'ts in mind. Read more
Effective Tips To Control Binge-Watching. Read more
