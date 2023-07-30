How to prep your pet for a monsoon trip; 6 tips and tricks

Travelling in monsoon can be fun due to the pleasant weather but for pet parents the season can bring its own set of challenges. However, preparing ahead can help tackle some of the controllable factors in the rainy season. If your pet loves the rainy season, there is no reason for you to stay cooped up at home. Put on the raincoat, grab the umbrella and some of your pet's daily essentials to head to a picturesque destination. Getting your animal companion's medical checkup is of utmost importance while travelling to prevent medical emergencies. Carriers and the right bedding can also ensure your pet stays warm and comfortable during your trip. Do not forget to take them for walks or they may get anxious. (Also read: Dog wagging its tail? How to know if it's happy, anxious or about to bite) Monsoon can bring various challenges with it for pet owners. Essential steps can help in ensuring a safe and comfortable journey. (Freepik)

"A traveling experience where your pets accompany you is one of the happiest feelings ever, but careful planning and preparation is a must and especially during the rainy season. Monsoon can bring various challenges with it for pet owners. Essential steps can help in ensuring a safe and comfortable journey. Let us touch on the tips that make your pets travel with you a memorable and happy experience," says Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director at Wiggles MyVet.

Dr Rajadhyaksha shares tips and tricks to make your monsoon trip with your pet buddy memorable:

1. Health first

Before going for a trip, it's essential to go for a health check-up at a vet. It's important to get the validation from the expert and ensure that vaccinations are up to date and preventive treatments for parasites, or tick and fleas. Pets' wellbeing will make sure that your journey is happy and safe.

2. Carrier should be comfortable and safe

Some investments are necessary to ensure your pets' comfort. Investing in a comfortable, well-ventilated, sturdy and spacious carrier is a wise choice. It ensures that your pets have enough space to relax. Ensure absorbent bedding and don't forget to safely fasten the carrier to avoid mishaps.

3. Keeping then dry and warm makes a big difference

Make sure to take a raincoat to ensure that your pets are warm and dry. It will prevent their skin and coat from getting wet, catching a cold and prevent moisture from collecting in the crevices of the skin. If they do get wet make sure to wipe them with a towel to keep them dry.

4. Proper ventilation is a must

Along with keeping your pet dry, it's essential to ensure that there is proper ventilation in the carrier or they get access to fresh air to avoid suffocation.

5. Adequate water and food

Ensure they have access to fresh and clean water at all times to avoid dehydration and protect them from waterborne diseases. Keep their bowl clean at all times. Carry adequate amounts of treats and food as per your pets' requirement and keep an eye on their diet during the whole trip.

6. Exercise and breaks are a must

Your pet needs small walks or exercise during travel to stretch their legs and stay active. Take them for small walks and do some exercises with them to keep them energetic and alleviate stress during the whole trip.

"It is a wonderful experience to travel with your pet and create great memories. Proper planning and keeping a keen eye to some key aspects helps in making the trip a memorable experience. Proactive steps and essential care is the key to making your trip fun, comfortable, stress for your pets," adds Dr Rajadhyaksha.

