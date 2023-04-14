Evening brief: Delhi minister Atishi says subsidised electricity will be stopped, and all the latest news

‘Subsidised electricity to be stopped’ : Atishi's indirect attack on LG

Delhi power minister Atishi (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

In a statement, Delhi's power minister Atishi said that “the subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped” from Saturday, 15th of April. Read more

SC asks 2 police officers to compensate woman arrested in violation of its order

The Supreme Court pulled up two Mumbai police officials who had kept a woman in illegal custody for 24 hours despite knowing that she had got two weeks protection from the top court to surrender in a case of cheating. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill jokes with Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set. Watch

A new behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing the rounds on social media, where actors Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam are seen having a fun time on set. Read more

Ramadan 2023: 3 delicious and healthy millet-based recipes for Iftar

Ramadan is a month of fasting observed by Muslims all over the world. It is a time of reflection, prayer, and spiritual growth. During this holy month, Muslims break their fast with an evening meal called Iftar. Millets are a nutritious and healthy alternative to rice and wheat, and they can be used to create a variety of delicious dishes for Iftar. Read more

Hardik Pandya found guilty of Code of Conduct breach in GT vs PBKS IPL 2023 match, BCCI fines ₹12 lakh

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was found guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct for maintaining a slow over rate in his side's IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday. Read more

