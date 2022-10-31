Evening brief: Electrical appliances maker under lens over Morbi bridge collapse, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Morbi bridge collapse: Why this CFL bulbs, wall clocks maker under the scanner

Oreva group, a Gujarat-based electrical appliances maker known for its Ajanta clocks, had been in charge of maintaining the suspension bridge in Morbi for 15 years, Sandeepsinh Zala, the chief officer of the city municipality. Read more.

Morbi tragedy: Congress demands increase in compensation, probe by HC judge

The Morbi tragedy on Sunday has raised a lot of questions against the administration under the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat, which is heading to polls later this year, with All India Congress Committee general secretary and Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma on Monday demanding an investigation by a sitting high court judge and an increase in the compensation provided to the families of the deceased. Read more.

‘We are suffering because of lesson MS Dhoni taught rest of the world’: Jadeja on India's loss to South Africa at T20 WC

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, bowling legend Wasim Akram had predicted South Africa to be the dark horse at the showpiece event and they are emerging to be exactly the same. Read more.

Want to buy a OnePlus device? Save up to ₹23,700 on this smartphone

OnePlus has reduced the price of its popular 10 Pro 5G smartphone by up to more than ₹23,000. Read more.

Health tips on rebuilding your work life after suffering a heart stroke

Stroke is a major public health challenge in India, specifically with the annual stroke cases rising since 2000 and this non-communicable disease with a high burden is one of the leading causes of disability in the country. Read more.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6 launched as first Nexa models with CNG technology

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the CNG variants of Baleno and XL6 models. Read more.

Rishab Shetty says no Bollywood actor can play his role in Kantara: 'There are good actors here but...'

Rishab Shetty not only directed Kantara but starred in it as well. Read more.

Dhanashree Verma's Trip to Australia in pics

Dhanashree Verma recently travelled to Australia to cheer her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal and Team India for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Read more.

Woman mimics Alia Bhatt's inspiring Azad Maidan speech from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Chandni is unquestionably a name synonymous with Alia Bhatt's mimicry. Read more.

