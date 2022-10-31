‘We are suffering because of lesson MS Dhoni taught rest of the world’: Jadeja on India's loss to South Africa at T20 WC

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, bowling legend Wasim Akram had predicted South Africa to be the dark horse at the showpiece event and they are emerging to be exactly the same. Pooled in Group 2 at the Super 12 stage, with heavyweights India and Pakistan alongside, Temba Bavuma and his boys are currently placed at the top with five points from three matches.

They shared points with Zimbabwe and went to maul Bangladesh by 104 runs in the following encounter. In their latest match, which was against India in Perth on Sunday, the Proteas produced a clinical effort in both the departments and eked a five-wicket win over Rohit Sharma and Co.

The action kicked-off with Lungi Ngidi dictating the show and was followed by clinical batting display by Aiden Markram and David Miller. Both the batters slammed half-centuries each, with Miller finishing unbeaten to guide his side home.

Also Read | 'Play however you want, but I'm not dropping you': New Zealand legend's message for KL Rahul amid World Cup struggle

Miller, who scored 59 off 46 balls, started his inning cautiously and slowly built it to a match-winning one, shifting gears as per the situation. His innings featured six boundaries and three maximums. Impressed with Miller's approach, ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja compared it with MS Dhoni, who has set the template of doing the same and finishing games for his side.

"What David Miller has done with his game and taken it to another level is not by adding any shots or adding anything else. He's become calmer and waits for the opposition to make a mistake by taking the game deep. The lesson that MS Dhoni has taught the rest of the world, we are suffering because of that," noted Jadeja during an ineraction on Cricbuzz.

Also Read | ‘If I can’t have privacy in my own hotel room…’: Kohli furious after staff leaks video of India star’s personal space

He also spoke in length about Rohit Sharma's captaincy, and felt the Indian skipper failed to rotate his bowlers effectively.

"It felt like Rohit Sharma was not able to use his resources well or he was kind of stuck with using a particular bowler in a particular position. Arshdeep Singh could have bowled three overs at the top, but maybe he thought that then who else would take care at the backend. There are certain factors which are still not comfortable."

India will next lock horns with Bangladesh on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON