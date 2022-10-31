'Play however you want, but I'm not dropping you': New Zealand legend's message for KL Rahul amid World Cup struggle

It's no secret that KL Rahul has been struggling for India at the T20 World Cup. More than the single-digit scores, it's the fact that Rahul is cutting an unconvincing figure at the top of the order is what should concern India. Having played his first T20I of the year after battling couple of injuries, it was during the Asia Cup that India took a gamble on KL Rahul, and while for a moment it seemed that it was paying off with the batter scoring back-to-back half-centuries against South Africa at home earlier this month, the plan seems to be backfiring in the World Cup. With scores of 2, 9 and 9 against Pakistan, Netherlands and South Africa, Rahul's position in the Playing XI is being questioned.

However, amid this struggle, Rahul has found a backing of former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who has worked with the India opener in close quarters during the IPL. Like many, Fleming too is not sure as to why Rahul is not exploding away, and while citing an example from the Indian Premier League, the former BlackCaps skipper believes one of the solutions ensure Rahul comes back to his best is to give him the assurance that he will not be replaced.

"I don't know what unlocks KL Rahul. I remember at IPL seasons where he stuttered this way through and then we copped him once, the team - his franchise side - had been knocked out the tournament and he played one of the most unbelievable innings to get a hundred. You just look at it in just absolute awe, wondering 'Where has this been?'. Something just has to click on unlock or released to get him going. Maybe it's that fear of failure just rip into it... the confidence that you're not going to be dropped for the rest of the tournament," Stephen Fleming said on ESPNCricinfo.

Fleming pointed out that if it was up to him, and he had to convey a message to Rahul, it would be simple – go and express yourself without a fear in the world. The CSK coach is not in favour of Rahul getting dropped and in fact wants the team management to continue their trust in the 32-year-old star India batter.

"I'm locking him in. I'm just saying, 'Mate, you're in for the run. You've proven how good a player you can be. I'm going to give you the confidence to say 'You've got the remainder of the tournament to play. Play however you want, but I'm not dropping you. You're a key player and I support you. If that can unlock him, then that would be great. It could go a long way in us winning the competition. So that would be my message," he added.

