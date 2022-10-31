Woman mimics Alia Bhatt's inspiring Azad Maidan speech from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Chandni is unquestionably a name synonymous with Alia Bhatt's mimicry. The artist maintains an outstanding level of virality across social media platforms, particularly on Instagram, owing to her uncanny impersonation of actor Alia Bhatt. From enacting Alia Bhatt's viral 'My marriage' sequence from Koffee with Karan to mimicking Brahmastra and Darlings' dialogues, the artist is keeping fans entertained as Alia Bhatt is enjoying her pregnancy. Now, the mimicry artist has published a video based on Alia Bhatt's inspiring Azad Maidan speech from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi and netizens cannot stop commending her performance. Many even pointed out how ably she displayed Gangubai's mannerisms.

"I have seen Gangubai Kathiawadi almost 40 times you ask me why? What did I take from this Movie?" read a part of the detailed caption posted by mimicry artist Chandni. She further added that one has two choices when life puts them in challenging situations, either to give up or to bloom like a rose. Another lesson that can be learned from the film is to think big and to learn to say no. Chandni concluded the caption with the film's last dialogue, "Heroine banne aayi thi Gangu, pura ka pura cinema ban gayi!" In the video, Chandni is sporting a white saree and a huge red bindi on her forehead as she perfectly mimics Alia Bhatt's character from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted two hours ago on Instagram. It has since then raked up more than 43,800 views, and the numbers are still going up.

"That's my girl," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "Oh my God those finger gestures," commented another with several emoticons. "The talent you have is just commendable," expressed a third.

