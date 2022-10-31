Want to buy a OnePlus device? Save up to 23,700 on this smartphone

OnePlus has reduced the price of its popular 10 Pro 5G smartphone by up to more than ₹23,000. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the product's listed price on Amazon is ₹71,999, and under the offer, you can buy it for ₹66,999, a discount of 7 percent. However, if you make the payment using an ICICI Bank debit/credit card, you will save ₹6,000 more, taking the discount to ₹11,000.

Additionally, if customers exchange their current device for the smartphone, they will get a total discount of ₹23,700.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The 10 Pro 5G has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, and is powered by Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It has a 3,216x1,440 pixel resolution, as well as QHD+AMOLED 6.7-inch display.

The phone's 5,000 mAh battery, supports fast-charging of 80 W, and for operating system, it has Android 12-based Color OS 12.1. Meanwhile, for photography, there is a triple camera setup comprising of a 50 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, a 32 MP camera is on the front.

