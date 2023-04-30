Evening brief: Siddaramaiah throws sprint challenge to PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Let’s go for a run and see…': Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Narendra Modi

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (File_PTI)

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday threw a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he could run with him. Read more

Wrestlers should focus on their practice, says Yogeshwar Dutt amid protest

Former Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Sunday lashed out at the protesting wrestlers and said that as the Delhi police had registered the FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they should focus on their practice. Read more

'Earlier, Dhoni used to manage CSK. But this year...': Manjrekar's enormous 'limitations' statement on MSD

The Chennai Super Kings return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Punjab Kings in the 2023 Indian Premier League match in Chennai. Read more

Met Gala's most controversial and headline-making looks of all time that shook the fashion world

The Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and fashion enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement for the highly-anticipated event. This year's theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' pays tribute to the iconic designer and promises to be a spectacle of fashion and art. Read more

Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threats: 'Dubai is totally safe, India ke andar problem hai'

Actor Salman Khan has opened up on receiving death threats, his security and shared his experience on how he is dealing with it. Read more

Woman’s tweet on boyfriend’s creative proposal goes viral, wins hearts online

Some people plan for months to propose to their significant others, while for others, it’s a spur-of-the-moment decision. While many prefer a classic and traditional approach, a few choose to get creative with their proposals. Read more

