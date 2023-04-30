‘Let’s go for a run and see…': Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Narendra Modi

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday threw a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he could run with him. He was responding to a veiled jibe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, during a rally in Karnataka, said the former chief minister was seeking votes in the name of retirement from active politics. ‘Let’s go for a run?': Ex - CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi

Siddaramaiah shared a video of him running along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ last year and tagged PM Modi.

In a response to the PM’s comments about those who are seeking votes with an excuse of retiring from politics, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Did you, Mr @narendramodi, remove @BSYBJP as CM because he was tired? And then you begged him to campaign for you in the elections. Let us, you & me, go for a run & see who is tired. I will serve my people till my last breath.”

On Saturday, PM Modi took a sarcastic jibe aiming at Siddaramaiah and told “A few Congress leaders are seeking votes on sympathy. They are saying that this will be their last election and they will retire after the elections. But the voters will choose young and energetic BJP candidates only.”

Siddaramaiah earlier announced that this will be his last election and will retire from the electoral politics. However, he also said that he will continue to be in active politics even after the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also responded to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s poisonous snake comments. He said, “My government has been working hard to make a strong nation and eradicate corruption from its roots and the Congress is not liking it. In return, they are calling me a ‘poisonous snake.’ Let me tell you today, a snake stays on the neck of lord Eeshwar. The people of this country are as equal as the lord Eeshwar to me, and I am their snake who stays with them. The people of Karnataka will give Congress a befitting reply on May 13.”