Evening brief from HT: WHO chief says global conditions ideal for more Covid variants and all the latest news

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Global conditions are ideal for more Covid variants to emerge: WHO chief

As the world grapples with the surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that globally the conditions are ideal for more strains to emerge. Read more.

‘Will induce fear’: Why states are opposing Govt’s proposed changes to IAS rules

Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the latest among 9 states that also include NDA-ruled states to join pushback to the centre's new plans for IAF transfers. Watch here.

Here's when Omicron-driven Covid infections are set to decline in India

Covid-19 infections, led by the Omicron variant, are expected to decline across the country by February 15, with a wide vaccination coverage having played a key role. Read more.

Suspected Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

A suspected Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Abujhmad forest of Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Monday, police said. Read more.

'They are very casual, gifted games to South Africa': Madan Lal slams India batters; 'Must take more responsibility'

Former India bowler Madan Lal has come down heavy on the team's performance in the recently concluded tour of South Africa, calling out the players for their "casual" approach and their inability to learn from their mistakes. Read more.

See pics of Akshay Kumar’s new 7.8 crore Mumbai flat with four car parking spaces

Akshay Kumar has bought an apartment in the Khar suburb of Mumbai for 7.8 crore, according to a report. Read more.

 

covid-19 world health organization tedros adhanom ghebreyesus coronavirus omicron india
