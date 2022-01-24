Home / India News / Suspected Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh
india news

Suspected Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

A suspected Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Abujhmad forest of Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Monday
A suspected Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Abujhmad forest of Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Monday. (A representational image/ Archives)
A suspected Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Abujhmad forest of Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Monday. (A representational image/ Archives)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 04:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: A suspected Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Abujhmad forest of Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Monday, police said. A combing operation was underway in the forest even as the slain Maoist was yet to be identified, they added.

Police superintendent (Narayanpur) Girja Shankar Jaiswal said that the gun battle began around 1 am on Monday when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on a patrol. “The encounter lasted for 20 minutes and after it stopped, the body of the Maoist and a muzzle-loading gun were recovered from the spot,” said Jaiswal. He added a cache of Maoist-related items was also seized from the site of the gun battle.

Six suspected Maoists were earlier killed in four separate exchanges of fire between the Maoists and security forces in the Bastar region of the state last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out