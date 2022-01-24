Suspected Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A suspected Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Abujhmad forest of Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Monday, police said. A combing operation was underway in the forest even as the slain Maoist was yet to be identified, they added.

Police superintendent (Narayanpur) Girja Shankar Jaiswal said that the gun battle began around 1 am on Monday when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on a patrol. “The encounter lasted for 20 minutes and after it stopped, the body of the Maoist and a muzzle-loading gun were recovered from the spot,” said Jaiswal. He added a cache of Maoist-related items was also seized from the site of the gun battle.

Six suspected Maoists were earlier killed in four separate exchanges of fire between the Maoists and security forces in the Bastar region of the state last week.

