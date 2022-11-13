Evening brief: Goa braces for ‘unprecedented’ tourists first time post-Covid, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Goa braces for ‘unprecedented’ numbers in 1st tourism season after Covid

As the tourism season peaks in Goa, the government, under mounting pressure, is gearing up to welcome tourists from all around the world. Goa this year is expecting unprecedented tourist numbers in the first season that opens fully after the Covid pandemic. As per official estimates, prior to the pandemic, the state witnessed close to 90 lakh tourists, including around 9 lakh foreigners. Read more

Explosion on tracks near Udaipur, cops say all angles including sabotage probed

An explosion occurred on the railway tracks in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday, hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur Express was supposed to pass. The explosion occurred near Kewda ki Naal under Jawar Mines Police Station, Udaipur. Read more

Should Harry-Meghan Markle lose titles if memoir attacks royals? Britons say…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should lose their royal title if the former's memoir attacks the royal family, a poll conducted by Express UK asked. Majority of Britons believed that the couple should lose their titles as 59 percent said the couple should no longer be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Read more

WhatsApp companion mode released for beta users: Reports

Months after it was reported WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow users to link their WhatsApp account with a secondary device (Android), fresh reports state the Meta-owned platform is testing it for smartphones, by enabling for some beta testers. Read more

Raveena Tandon takes a leaf out of Juhi Chawla's birthday post for her, wishes her with similar pics. See here

Raveena Tandon took a leaf out of Juhi Chawla's birthday post for her and wished the actor on her 55th birthday with similar pictures. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Raveena Tandon posted a string of old pictures featuring herself and Juhi. Read more

'You are the captain. You can't bat like that and put your team in deep trouble': Harbhajan slams 'ordinary' Babar Azam

Pakistan put up a below par score against England in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Against the new ball, the openers failed to get going or rather England was too disciplined with their bowling and accurate with their field placements. Read more

'Sunday burn done right’ by Rakul Preet Singh. Video inside

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals with snippets from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it a high intensity routine or yoga, Rakul Preet believes in working hard and staying in shape. Read more

Web story: Essential Windows apps for students

Check out these essential windows applications for the students. Read more

