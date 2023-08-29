Evening brief: Haryana minister alleges Congress' role in Nuh clashes; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Congress behind Nuh violence’, alleges Haryana home minister Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday slammed the opposition Congress saying that the initial probe points toward the party's role in the communal clashes in Nuh and its adjoining areas, which claimeed the lives of six people. Read more

Mahira Khan reveals she battled depression after backlash to her role in Raees, smoking pics with Ranbir Kapoor

Mahira Khan has opened up about her mental health struggle and being diagnosed with manic depression by a psychiatrist. The Pakistani actor said in a recent interview with FWhy Podcast that she learned to face her mental health struggles. Read more

KL Rahul ruled out of first two Asia Cup matches against Pakistan and Nepal: India head coach Rahul Dravid

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul won't be available for the first two matches of Asia Cup 2023 said India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday. India start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2. Their next group match is against Nepal on September 4. Read more

Yoga or gym, which is better for your health? Expert reveals

Fitness is a way of life and not just a set of workouts that aid in weight loss. In order to fully enjoy your physical activity time, it's important to choose an activity that you truly enjoy. Read more

Massive python crawling across a roof in Australia caught on camera. Watch

A video from Australia’s Queensland has surfaced online, sending shivers down people’s spines. Wondering why? Well, the video showcases a giant python slithering across the roof of a home onto a tree. Read more

Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with family

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Onam's celebrations with her family. Read more

