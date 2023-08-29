News / Cricket / KL Rahul ruled out of first two Asia Cup matches against Pakistan and Nepal: India head coach Rahul Dravid

KL Rahul ruled out of first two Asia Cup matches against Pakistan and Nepal: India head coach Rahul Dravid

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 29, 2023 01:25 PM IST

This means, Rahul will only be available from the Super 4 stage if India qualifies. Ishan Kishan is set to play as the keeper-batter against Pakistan and Nepal.

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul won't be available for the first two matches of Asia Cup 2023, said India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday. India start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2. Their next group match is against Nepal on September 4.

India's KL Rahul(REUTERS)
India's KL Rahul(REUTERS)

“KL Rahul is progressing really will but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the Asia Cup Head Coach Rahul Dravid,” BCCI tweeted quoting head coach Dravid.

This means, Rahul will only be available from the Super 4 stage if India qualifies. Ishan Kishan is set to play as the keeper-batter against Pakistan and Nepal.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out