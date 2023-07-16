Evening brief: Heavy rainfall likely in Himachal, Uttarakhand over next 2 days; and all the latest news

Heavy rainfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand for next 2 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days. Parts of India have been witnessing incessant rainfall, disrupting normal life and causing devastation. Read more…

As Ukraine gets US cluster bombs, Putin says Russia has 'sufficient' stockpile for tit-for-tat

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons. Read more…

BCCI set to take major decision on Bumrah's return as rare video shows India star bowling full-throttle in nets - Watch

Over the past year, Team India faced multiple injuries to some of their key players that impacted the side's performances in key calendar events. Rishabh Pant has been away since the start of the year after a severe car crash but one of the longest injury absences has been that of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Read more…

Kusha Kapila reacts to being called ‘fame digger’ for sharing pic with Deepika Padukone

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila collaborated with Deepika Padukone recently. On Sunday, she posted a photo with Deepika on her Instagram account when one user called her ‘fame digger’ in the comment. Kusha did not let it slide and responded with a savage answer. Read more…

3 healthy and delicious recipes for the monsoon season to strengthen your immunity

The monsoon season has finally made its grand entrance, and our excitement knows no bounds as we yearn for a steaming cup of chai and some sizzling pakoras. However, numerous illnesses are brought on by the monsoon. Dr. Nardi Parekh, Naturopath Doctor and creator on ShareChat shared with HT Lifestyle some healthy recipes that will not only tantalize our taste buds but will also provide a much-needed immune system boost. Read more…

5 ways to reduce split ends naturally

Your diet plays a vital role in maintaining healthy hair. Add foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, proteins and vitamins to your diet to avoid split ends. Check web story here

