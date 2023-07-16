Heavy rainfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand for next 2 days | IMD top forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days. The west coast is expected to witness an increase in rainfall activity from July 17 while a decrease over northeast India. A swollen Beas river after rain continues in Kullu. Himachal Pradesh, India on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Photo by Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times )

The Met department, in its daily bulletin, predicted that Himachal Pradesh would receive widespread rainfall for the next five days while Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh would witness similar rainfall activity for the next three days.

As per IMD, active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over central and adjoining East India during the next five days, with heavy rainfall expected over Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 24 hours; over eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh during July 16-18; western districts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on July 16 and 18; and over Chhattisgarh on July 16-17.

In the western part of the country, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue during the next 5 days.

According to IMD, Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra are likely to witness similar rainfall activity from July 18-20 while Gujarat on July 19-20.

The IMD forecast said, “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall & thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 16th July; over Assam & Meghalaya on 16th & 17th July; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 16th & 17th July.”

Devastation in hill states

Parts of India have been witnessing incessant rainfall, disrupting normal life and causing devastation

Several roads were blocked and scores of people were stuck and stranded due to landslides amid incessant rainfall over the northwestern Himalayan region. Balwakot-Dharchula road in Dharchula near the border area of the Pithoragarh district was blocked on Sunday following a landslide, reported ANI. The Yamunotri Highway number 123 was also blocked on Saturday due to falling debris near Chami village in Pauri Tehsil of Garhwal District in Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly ₹5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The chief minister stated that compensation of ₹1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and ₹1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.

"I have never seen such a situation in the past years. We have given ₹1,45,000 to people whose houses have been damaged completely and whose houses are partially damaged have been compensated with ₹1 lakh," CM Sukhu said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON