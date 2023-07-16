Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rainfall alert for Himachal; 55 killed in Punjab Haryana
The IMD has warned of the possibility of heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh over the next 72 hours.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall from July 15 to July 17. The districts affected by the alert are Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur.
The IMD has warned of the possibility of heavy downpours in these areas over the next 72 hours.
Also read | Delhi floods woes: 3 boys drown, cars submerged; more showers expected
In the aftermath of heavy rainfall earlier this week, floodwaters have begun receding from several locations in Punjab and Haryana. Despite this, relief efforts are still underway in flood-affected regions of both states. The recent downpour has impacted 14 districts in Punjab and 13 districts in Haryana.
Read | 72% districts exposed to extreme floods, 25% of them have early warning systems: Report
The rain-related incidents in both states have claimed the lives of at least 55 individuals. Official data reveals that Punjab recorded 29 deaths, while Haryana's death toll stands at 26.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 16, 2023 06:37 AM IST
Downpour continues in UP, 10 killed in rain-related incidents in 24 hours
Ten people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement issued at 9 pm on Saturday, as showers continue to lash the state.
- Jul 16, 2023 06:22 AM IST
"Possibilty of almost ₹5000 crs loss due to floods in state": Himachal CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly ₹5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of ₹1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and ₹1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.