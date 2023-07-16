Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rainfall alert for Himachal; 55 killed in Punjab Haryana
Live

Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rainfall alert for Himachal; 55 killed in Punjab Haryana

Jul 16, 2023 06:37 AM IST
OPEN APP

The IMD has warned of the possibility of heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh over the next 72 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall from July 15 to July 17. The districts affected by the alert are Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur. 

People wade through a flooded road after the water level of the river Yamuna rose following heavy monsoon rains, at Mayur Vihar Side in New Delhi.
People wade through a flooded road after the water level of the river Yamuna rose following heavy monsoon rains, at Mayur Vihar Side in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

The IMD has warned of the possibility of heavy downpours in these areas over the next 72 hours.

Also read | Delhi floods woes: 3 boys drown, cars submerged; more showers expected

In the aftermath of heavy rainfall earlier this week, floodwaters have begun receding from several locations in Punjab and Haryana. Despite this, relief efforts are still underway in flood-affected regions of both states. The recent downpour has impacted 14 districts in Punjab and 13 districts in Haryana. 

Read | 72% districts exposed to extreme floods, 25% of them have early warning systems: Report

The rain-related incidents in both states have claimed the lives of at least 55 individuals. Official data reveals that Punjab recorded 29 deaths, while Haryana's death toll stands at 26.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 16, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    Downpour continues in UP, 10 killed in rain-related incidents in 24 hours

    Ten people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement issued at 9 pm on Saturday, as showers continue to lash the state.

  • Jul 16, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    "Possibilty of almost 5000 crs loss due to floods in state": Himachal CM Sukhu

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly 5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of 1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monsoon mumbai weather himachal pradesh mumbai rains + 2 more

Not saying because he is PM: Jaishankar on Modi; ‘I think best diplomat is…’

india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 06:25 AM IST

Jaishankar said a leader like PM Modi both grounded and visionary comes once in a lifetime.

Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community in Bangkok on Saturday.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rainfall alert for Himachal; 55 killed in Punjab Haryana

The IMD has warned of the possibility of heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh over the next 72 hours.

People wade through a flooded road after the water level of the river Yamuna rose following heavy monsoon rains, at Mayur Vihar Side in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 06:37 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Huge fan’: Actor R Madhavan is all praise for Macron at banquet dinner in Paris

President Macron shared a video compiling snippets of power-packed events during PM Modi's two-day visit to France.

R Madhavan seen taking picture with President Macron and PM Modi(Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 04:40 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy

Karnataka: Gruha Lakshmi scheme registrations from July 19

In case a beneficiary is unable to visit the centres on the designated date and time, she can reach there later on the same day, or any other day, between 5 pm and 7 pm, the minister explained

Karnataka women and child welfare minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said filing of applications will begin once the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme is launched on July 19. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Fire breaks out after gas leak from Andhra borewell, say officials

The incident happened at Sivakodu village of Razole mandal (revenue block), when a farmer, owning an aquaculture pond, switched on the motor to pump water

The area was barricaded to prevent the fire from damaging the adjacent fish ponds. (Agencies)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 12:23 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

India, UAE decide to settle trade in rupees

India and the UAE have signed agreements on trade settlement in national currencies and establishing a real-time link for cross-border transactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 04:36 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

624 killed in ongoing monsoon season, highest in Gujarat: Data

Home ministry data revealed that in the 2023 south-west monsoon season since June, 624 people have died in India due to rain- related incidents, almost 32% less than last year for the same period, primarily because of lower rainfall in eastern and central India

Shimla: Damaged sheds of the Bhattakufer apple market after a landslide due to heavy monsoon rainfall on June 12. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 12:17 AM IST
ByChetan Chauhan

Yamuna recedes but fresh rain keeps Delhi on tenterhooks

The Yamuna River in Delhi has started to recede, allowing authorities to reopen several key roads that were closed due to waterlogging caused by the flooding.

NDRF personnel during a rescue operation in Yamuna Bazaar on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi

Jaishankar raises border issue with China, Khalistan with Canada amid ASEAN meet

The discussions were both candid as the security concerns were “conveyed very strongly” and constructive, an official said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets Wang Yi. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 04:38 AM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto

Centre clears transfer of three high court judges

In an order issued by President Droupadi Murmu, the Centre approved the transfer of Allahabad high court’s justice Dinesh Kumar Singh to Kerala HC, Punjab & Haryana high court’s justice Manoj Bajaj to Allahabad HC, and Delhi high court’s justice Gaurang Kanth as judge of Calcutta high court

The Centre has notified the transfer of three high court judges within three days of receiving the final recommendation from the Supreme Court collegium. (Representational)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

22,836 CUET-UG aspirants in 100 percentile this year

The results of the common university entrance test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) in India showed an increase in students scoring in the hundredth percentile compared to last year. A total of 22,836 students were in the topmost performance band, suggesting tougher competition for college admissions. Over 1.1 million students took the test, with the maximum number of hundredth percentile scores in English, followed by Biology, Economics, and other subjects. The results will be used by 249 universities for their admissions process. The scores were normalised to account for variations in difficulty levels across different test sessions.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 12:01 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi

RSS seeks permanent peace in strife-hit Manipur, urges government for action

The RSS has expressed concern over the volatile situation in Manipur and called on the govt to take action for permanent peace and rehabilitation in the state.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat(PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 01:46 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Rahul Gandhi moves SC against conviction in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has approached the Supreme Court to challenge a Gujarat high court order that refused to suspend his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case. Gandhi argues that the conviction violates his right to free speech and expression, and is detrimental to democratic institutions. He is seeking a stay on his conviction to regain his MP status and contest the next Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leader who filed the defamation case has filed a caveat to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing his side.

Rahul Gandhi has urged the top court to immediately stay his conviction to enable him to regain his MP status. (Hindustan Times)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 11:47 PM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand

Cheetah died of infection caused by radio collar: Task force chief

Forest officials are not taking the deaths seriously by saying 50% deaths were expected as per the cheetah action plan, a wildlife expert

Five adult cheetahs relocated from Africa and three cubs born in the country have died so far in India’s ambitious project to reintroduce the world’ fastest animal in the subcontinent since they became extinct in the country in 1952. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 11:44 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

In Parliament, Congress may corner Centre for ‘assault’ on elected governments

The move seems to be a signal to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of an opposition meeting in Bengaluru

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and party president Mallikarjun Kharge chair a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 04:37 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out