Evening brief: How BJP, Congress fared in 2022 Himachal poll compared to 2017, and all the latest news

Himachal Pradesh poll results: How BJP, Congress fared in 2022 compared to 2017

While the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election was still on, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have claimed victory in the state, which has had a tradition of changing governments for the past several years. Read more

SC raps Centre again over judges appointments, criticism of Collegium

The Supreme Court on Thursday yet again pulled up the Centre over delays in judges' appointments as it stressed that the government must follow the collegium system, which is the law of the land. Read more

Rajasthan cyber fraud: Jodhpur businessman duped of ₹16.26 crore; two arrested

A Jodhpur-based businessman was duped of ₹16.26 crore after cyber fraudsters tempted him with higher returns through trading, the police said. Two people have been arrested and over 50 bank accounts that were used to commit the fraud have been seized. Read more

Meghan Markle found her dad wasn't going to attend her wedding ‘through tabloid’

Meghan Markle discovered her dad wasn't going to attend her wedding 'through a tabloid', she claimed in the series Harry and Meghan that released on Netflix. In the third episode, Meghan Markle said she discovered her father Thomas Markle wasn't going to attend her wedding "through a tabloid". Read more

Ranbir Kapoor shows how to pronounce daughter Raha's name. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has cleared any doubts that fans might have had about the pronunciation of his daughter's name. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to daughter Raha on November 6. Read more

'What has he done in ODIs? Why did you take him to Bangladesh?': Ex-selector wants new panel to decide on 'core'

The irregularities in India's selection for the last year or so have been one of the major talking points every time the team hasn't done well. The absence of Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson from India's ODI squad for the Bangladesh series despite doing well in the format for the last few months bemused almost every former India cricketer and fan. Read more

Hygiene and etiquettes one must follow in a professional or a personal setting

Workplace hygiene is something that we are required to know and adhere to for our own good; it is not something that is covered at orientation or taught to us. It can be difficult to maintain good hygiene in the job but that should never be an excuse for any professional. Read more

