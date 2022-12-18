Evening brief: ‘Hundreds of people die because…’, CJI Chandrachud on honour killings, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CJI Chandrachud on honour killings: ‘Hundreds of young people in India die because…’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said morality is a fluid concept which varies from person to person, adding that hundreds of young people die in the country due to honour killings merely because they love someone or marry outside their caste or against their family's wishes, reported Bar and Bench. Read more

Want to check payments history in WhatsApp Pay? Follow steps

WhatsApp Pay, an in-chat payment service recently launched in India is gaining momentum. The payments feature that allows to transfer money directly between bank accounts is powered by BHIM UPI and processed by payment partners. Read more

7 effective ways to reduce salt intake in your meals

Salt is not just a great flavour enhancer but is also essential for nerve function, muscle function and maintaining the right balance of water and minerals. Yet too much of it can invite innumerable health troubles from high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, calcium loss. Read more

Can you spot a football hidden among pandas in this brain teaser?

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will lock horns against Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final today, and social media is flooded with various shares. Read more

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan support Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup final with Argentina vs France

All eyes on the much-awaited finale match of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, and Bollywood celebrities are no different. Arjun Kapoor who is an avid sports lover, took to his Instagram handle and extended his support to Lionel Messi-led team, Argentina, who will be facing France for the winners' trophy. Read more

FIFA World Cup Final, Argentina vs France: H2H record and key stats as Messi vs Mbappe takes centrestage

The final of the FIFA World Cup sees a blockbuster clash as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on the Kylian Mbappe-starrer France on Sunday night. Read more

