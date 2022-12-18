Home / Technology / Want to check payments history in WhatsApp Pay? Follow steps

Want to check payments history in WhatsApp Pay? Follow steps

technology
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 03:46 PM IST

Here are some tips to use the WhatsApp payments service more effectively on Android and iPhone devices. In case you find problem with a payment on WhatsApp Pay, you can report it to the platform.

Meta introduced WhatsApp Pay in November 2020 in India. It was rolled out to all users last year.(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

WhatsApp Pay, an in-chat payment service recently launched in India is gaining momentum. The payments feature that allows to transfer money directly between bank accounts is powered by BHIM UPI and processed by payment partners. The instant messaging platform enables users to check their bank account balance, report any payment and also get the details about past transactions on the platform.

Here are some tips to use the WhatsApp payments service more effectively on Android and iPhone devices.

How to check WhatsApp payment history on Android

Step 1- Launch WhatsApp on your Android smartphone

Step 2- Click for ‘More options’

Step 3- In the menu, find ‘Payments’ and then click on ‘Payment history’ in it

Step 4- Tapping here will display your payment history done through the app

How to check WhatsApp payment history on the iPhone

Step 1- Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone

Step 2- Click on ‘Settings’

Step 3- Here search for ‘Payments’ option

Step 4- Click on ‘Payment history’ to get details about the past transactions through WhatsApp.

What to do if there is an unauthorised payment?

In case you find problem with a payment, you can report it to the platform. To know the current status of the complaint, follow the steps:

Step 1- Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 2- Click on ‘Settings’ for iPhone and on ‘More options’ if your device runs on Android operating system

Step 3- Find ‘Payments’ and click ‘Payment history’ in it

Step 4- Click on the payment you’ve reported to get the latest details.

Meta introduced WhatsApp Pay in November 2020 in India. It was rolled out to all users last year.

whatsapp online platform iphone android operating system
