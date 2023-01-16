Evening brief: In fresh attack on BJP, Mamata alleges bias, harassment; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mamata's fresh attack: 'No support for rural jobs scheme. Centre owes ₹6K cr'

West Bengal is running the rural jobs scheme - Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) - without the support of the central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday in a fresh attack while alleging discrimination. Read more

Hit-and-run in Chandigarh: 25-year-old woman hit by speeding jeep, suffers head injuries

In a shocking hit-and-run case caught on camera in Chandigarh, a 25-year-old woman feeding stray dogs was hit by a speeding Thar jeep at the Sector 53 furniture market bordering Mohali on Saturday night. Read more

Google updates search to make it easier for users in US to get details on govt schemes

Google has updated its search experience in the United States to make it easier for users in that country to get information on schemes such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Read more

‘You guys should remember their faces and names’: Kohli’s million-dollar gesture for India’s special trio after SL win

Virat Kohli has returned to his original best. Continuing his sublime form which he picked up from late 2022, Kohli notched up his second century in 2023, scoring a magnificent 166 in India's colossal 317-run win against Sri Lanka in Kerala in the third and final game of the series. Read more

7 foods to consume in winter to avoid cold and cough

Cold and cough is a common symptom of many viral infections be it flu, Covid, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) that are rampant in winter season. If you are falling ill frequently and feel low on energy all the time, you may need an immunity boost. Read more

Kuttey box office day 3 collection: Arjun Kapoor film's first weekend earnings are even less than Varisu Hindi version

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey failed to make a dent on its first weekend. The multi-starrer featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Kumud Mishra, only earned ₹3.35 crore nett. Read more

Video of pilot daughter touching her father’s feet before flying is warming hearts online. Watch

A video capturing the beautiful moments between a father and a daughter has tugged netizens’ heartstrings and is going viral for all the right reasons. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a daughter, who is a pilot, seeking blessings from his father and hugging him before taking off. Read more

Web story: How to spend more time with your friends

Here are few tips to cherish your friendships like-work out together, among others. Read more

