Evening brief: India to flag Khalistan issue at Interpol; Govt nod to fast-track spl courts extension, all latest news

A delegation led by CBI Director Praveen Sood is expected to address concerns about pro-Khalistani groups operating freely against Indian interests from foreign territories. This will occur during bilateral discussions with Canada, the UK, the US, and Australia on the sidelines of the ongoing 91st general assembly of Interpol in Vienna. Those familiar with the situation mentioned that apart from this, Indian officials will also bring up the matter of delays in issuing Interpol red notices. Additionally, they will discuss pending requests related to mutual legal assistance treaties (MLAT), letter rogatories (LRs), judicial requests for information, and extradition. This aims to convey to international law enforcement agencies the obstacles faced in investigations pertaining to organized crimes, financial frauds, and terrorism due to these delays. Dig deeper

More news on this: Panel to probe allegations of plot to kill Khalistani extremist on US soil: MEA

Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi is seen on a screen as he addresses guests during the opening of the 91st INTERPOL General Assembly in Vienna, Austria, on November 28, 2023. (AFP)

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the extension of fast-track special courts (FTSCs) for an additional three years to ensure prompt justice for victims of sexual offences. This extension involves a financial outlay of over Rs. 1,952 crore. Initially launched in October 2019 for a year, the scheme was later extended for two more years, ending on March 31, 2023. Now, the program has received a further extension until March 31, 2026, with the financial support coming from the Nirbhaya Fund, as stated in an official announcement. Dig deeper

More news on this: State fast tracks SoBo medical college proposal

Latest News

Received an email from your company CEO? Beware, this could be a ‘whaling attack’ Dig deeper

Uttarakhand CM announces Rs. 50,000 for rescuers who evacuated 41 workers Dig deeper

India News

Uttarkashi tunnel survivors airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh, under medical observation. Top updates. Dig deeper

Union Cabinet approves PM-JANMAN scheme for tribal welfare Dig deeper

Global Matters

After enduring a 50-day captivity at the hands of the Hamas terrorists, nine-year-old Emily Hand, is now speaking only in whispers, her father told The Sun in an interview. "She was a normal happy noisy kid but now she whispers -- she was moving her lips with no volume or even air coming out," Thomas Hand was quoted by The Sun as saying. According to her father, Emily has been used to talk like that for the past 50 days due to orders issued by the Hamas during captivity. Thomas Hand said he will do whatever it takes to help his daughter recover from the trauma. "She’s been terrorised by terrorists in hell but as her dad it’s my job to make it better and I will,” he told The Sun. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Jennifer Aniston extended support to the Matthew Perry Foundation, an organisation formed to help those battling with addiction, formed a week after her Friends co-star's death. Jennifer urged her followers to support the foundation and help Matthew's family with growing the foundation in his honour. Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a post of the official Instagram handle of the Matthew Perry Foundation on their initiative ‘Giving Tuesday’. She wrote in the caption, “For #GivingTuesday, please join me and Matty's family in supporting this foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction (white heart emoji). He would have been grateful for the love (feeling loved emoji).”

Lifestyle and Health

If you constantly find yourself in unfulfilling relationships, the root cause might be in your relationship patterns. Building rewarding connections in the intricate realm of love and relationships demands understanding the patterns influencing our interactions. Some deeply ingrained relationship habits can unknowingly hinder us from finding a partner who aligns with our aspirations and emotions. If you're going from one unhealthy relationship to another, there might be specific pitfalls preventing you from attracting a genuinely healthy partner. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli has reportedly informed to the BCCI that he won't be participating in white-ball matches for an unspecified duration. Consequently, he won't be part of India's white-ball matches in South Africa and the T20I series against Afghanistan in January. According to a BCCI source, Kohli aims to focus on red-ball cricket at present and intends to participate solely in the two Tests in South Africa, excluding the ODIs and T20Is.“He (Kohli) has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” the source said. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.