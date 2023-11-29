Uttarkashi tunnel survivors airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh, under medical observation. Top updates.

The 41 workers, who were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel after 17 days, were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a health check-up on Wednesday. The 41 rescued workers from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel pose as they board the IAF's Chinook helicopter for Rishikesh for further medical examination on Wednesday.(ANI)

The rescue of the 41 men brought the curtain down on a daring but painstaking operation that spanned 17 anxious days and multiple hurdles. Twelve “rat-hole miners” burrowed through a wall of rock, mud and debris with hand-held tools in the final breakthrough on Tuesday, as the country heaved a collective sigh of relief.

After their rescue on Tuesday evening, the workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur. They were then brought to AIIMS-Rishikesh in a Chinook helicopter in the afternoon.



“All the workers have been brought to the wards. Medical protocols are being followed,” Dehradun district magistrate Sonika told ANI. “All the workers are being examined and they are under observation…”

Earlier today, an official at AIIMS-Rishikesh told PTI the workers will first be taken to the trauma ward of the hospital from where they will be shifted to the disaster ward for a detailed examination of their health parameters.