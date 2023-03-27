Evening brief: India wants to be part of solution for climate change, says environment minister, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
India wants to be part of solution, not problem, in climate change debate: Yadav
Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav said India’s focal point for COP 28 will revolve around the issues that were not completed in the last COP. Read more
‘We do responsible hiring’: Flipkart takes stand against mass layoffs
According to Krishna Raghavan, Flipkart's Chief People Officer, the company does not believe in hiring in bulk as doing so often leads to firms laying off staff to lessen the headcount. Read more
BCCI player contracts 2022-23: Biggest gainers, losers and full list of players who were not retained
Five of those 26 players have earned a promotion in the annual contract, two have been demoted while retaining their contract, six others, who were not contracted in the previous cycle, have been included in the present list while seven players have lost their contracts. Read more
Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar Instagram official, fans call it ‘match made in heaven’
Spring is in the air and so are the hottest interior design trends for 2023! From sustainable materials to bold colours, geometric shapes to maximalism, check out season's most exciting interior decor trends. Read more. Read more
Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a snake among tortoises?
Every now and then, the Internet dishes out a new ‘spot this’ post. Regardless of their difficulty level, these posts keep people of all age groups engaged and entertained. Read more
From vibrant colours to vintage decor: Top interior design trends for spring 2023
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar shared a photo from the Maldives and made their relationship Instagram official. They celebrated their year anniversary. Read more
IPL 2023 New Rules: All You Need To Know. Read more