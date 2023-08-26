News / India News / Evening brief: ISRO shares video of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ Point; and all the latest news

Evening brief: ISRO shares video of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ Point; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2023 04:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ Point. (ISRO/ X)
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares video of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ Point

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released a new video of Chnadrayaan-3's Pragyan rover roaming around the ‘Shiv Shakti’ Point, the landing point of Chandrayaan-3, on the lunar surface. Read more

Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Donald Trump as his running mate in next year's presidential polls

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American 2024 US presidential aspirant, has hinted that he may run on a joint ticket with former president Donald Trump as his running mate if he does not win the Republican nomination, according to a media report. Read more

US Open men's singles preview, prediction: Alcaraz-Djokovic clash 'is what everybody wants' but who can crash the party?

“This is I guess what everybody wanted and expected in the beginning of the tournament" - was Novak Djokovic's precise reaction when he set up a blockbuster Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz last week. And it has precisely been the reaction of fans for every draw having the two since Rafael Nadal took the year off with a hip injury earlier this season. Read more

Prabhas' Salaar trailer trends on X as film collects 2.5 crore in US advance booking

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire trailer is all set to arrive on September 7, but it started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday amid high anticipation for the same. Read more

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Easy and trendy styling tips for a glamorous Rakhi look

Festivals in India have a different charm and allure, they bring loved ones together and spread joy with everyone around with the arrival of August, we are entering the much-awaited festive season of India, kickstarting with Raksha Bandhan. Read more

Amul’s heartwarming post on Praggnanandhaa’s mom’s contribution to his success

A post by Amul about R Praggnanandhaa's mom, R Nagalakshmi, is spreading smiles on Instagram. In their share, the dairy brand expressed how the Indian Grandmaster’s mother “quietly” contributes to his success. Read more

International Dog Day: 10 films for dog lovers

Every year, August 26 is observed as International Dog Day. Read more

Saturday, August 26, 2023
