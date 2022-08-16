Evening brief: Jamia student with ‘ISIS links’ sent to 30-day judicial custody and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NIA court sends Jamia student with ‘ISIS links’ to 30-day judicial custody

An NIA court on Tuesday sent Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged active ISIS member, to judicial custody for 30 days. A student of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, Ahmad was arrested on August 6 for being an active member of the terror outfit and for collecting funds from sympathisers in India and overseas. Read more

Shivamogga: Home minister meets top cops after Tipu-Savarkar poster violence

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with the additional director general of police (law and order), Alok Kumar, and other senior police officials in Shivamogga a day after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Read more

China warns ‘third parties’ as vessel docks in Sri Lanka amid India's concerns

Despite concerns from India and the US about its alleged spying activities, Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 bristling with antennas and communication gear docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run port of Hambantota on Tuesday. Read more

Aman Gupta shares his 'proud' moment as Amitabh Bachchan asks a question about boAt on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about entrepreneur Aman Gupta. Aman is the co-founder of the popular electronic brand boAt. Aman recently appeared as one of the seven sharks on Shark Tank India. Read more

'Rohit Sharma didn't see that coming. It tore him to shreds': Karthik reveals incident which 'really hurt' India captain

India captain Rohit Sharma's international career can be divided into two halves. The opening half comprises the first six years, where he struggled to cement a place in the Indian side, lacked consistency and could not make it to India's 2011 World Cup squad. Read more

Are you at risk of diabetes? Factors that increase your chances of getting the disease

Diabetes is no longer the disease of the middle-aged or elderly. The metabolic disease is now becoming common in young and even in children due to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle with little physical activity and more fatty food. Read more

