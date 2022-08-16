Aman Gupta shares his 'proud' moment as Amitabh Bachchan asks a question about boAt on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about entrepreneur Aman Gupta. Aman is the co-founder of the popular electronic brand boAt. Aman recently appeared as one of the seven sharks on Shark Tank India. Also Read: Shark Tank's Aman Gupta shares why he wore the same 'boAt' T-shirt: 'Everyone starts with nothing, so did I'

Sharing a screenshot, Aman Gupta wrote, “Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum, Hainnn (Today you must be really happy). Proud to see entrepreneurs and startups as General Knowledge questions.” The question on the screen reads, “boAt, a company co-founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, sells which of these products?” The options were, a) Boat, b) Cupboards, c) Headphones and d) Cars." The right answer for this is c) Headphones.

Aman Gupta shares a screenshot from an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14.

Ashneer Grover, who was also one of the sharks on the show commented, “Superb.” Comedian Tanmay Bhatt joked, “Everybody knows the answer is cupboards.” One fan commented, “Such a proud moment.” Another one called it an “easy question.” While one said, “Sabko pata hoga iska jawab (Everbody knows the answer to this question).”

Aman is the co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO) at BoAt, an Indian consumer electronics brand based that focuses on audio technology headware. Aman and his friend Sameer Mehta co-founded boAt in 2015.

Aman was seen in Shark Tank India Season 1 that went on air in December last year and continued for a few months. Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansa, Ghazal Alagh and Ashneer Grover were the other sharks on the show.

Sony had announced the second season of Shark Tank in April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON