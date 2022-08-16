Shivamogga: Home minister meets top cops day after clashes over Tipu-Savarkar banners
- Shivamogga: Home minister Araga Jnanendra said nobody should take law into their own hands, adding there is nothing wrong in installing a poster of Savarkar who had fought for the country's freedom.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with the additional director general of police (law and order), Alok Kumar, and other senior police officials in Shivamogga a day after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed on Monday evening here after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of Savarkar to install the late Mysuru ruler's banners.
Speaking to reporters, the home minister later said nobody should take law into their own hands, adding there is nothing wrong in installing a poster of Savarkar who had fought for the country's freedom.
“Nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost. What's wrong with installing a poster of Savarkar? He fought for the freedom of the country. So far, four people have been arrested.”
He further the government did not decide anything on the basis of religion. “Peace must prevail, we have to maintain law and order in the state. We'll hold a thorough investigation. No such events should happen here again” Jnanendra said.
The minister also visited the Meggan hospital to enquire about the health of a man injured in the clash in Shivamogga.
The ADGP said currently there's peace and police officers are patrolling the area. Prohibitions under Section 144 will remain imposed till Thursday. “Sale of liquor restricted in Bhadravati and Shivamogga. More than 1,000 of our police personnel have come here from other districts,” he added.
Police said a man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes in the district and had stabbed a person, was shot in the leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him on Tuesday.
Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident, police said.
Earlier in the day, the ADGP told reporters that the stab victim came from Rajasthan and was an employee of a garment shop where the clashes broke out. The man was not involved in the clashes, but was stabbed by four people all of whom have been arrested.
The district administration had declared closure of schools and colleges in Bhadravati and Shivamogga towns in view of the tension.
-
UP Cabinet okays setting up of Eco-tourism board
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board to fully utilise the tourism potential of the state. The board will be headed by the state chief minister with ministers of 10 departments as its members, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh told newspersons here. The chief secretary of the state will be its member secretary and experts from prominent institutions will also be included in this.
-
Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana's Panipat. Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl's post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
-
Bengaluru among six best cities in the world for expats: Report
Bengaluru is among the six best emerging cities for expats in the world, seeing as it is pumped with money and has people with a 'hunger to learn', a Bloomberg report said. Bloomberg spoke to an individual who ditched life in San Francisco to open a gaming studio in the city's Indiranagar area. Leaving his family behind, the 49-year-old started Lila Games Pvt with two co-founders after he attended a gaming conference in the city.
-
BJP leader claims 'Muslim gundas' instigating tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Accusing "some Muslim goondas" for communal tension in Shivamogga, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive. Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.
-
Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’
Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore rubbished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s statements as baseless allegations, and said “I strongly condemn the allegation made without proof.”
