Evening brief: JD(U) leader clears air on Prashant Kishor-Nitish Kumar meet, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What JD(U) leader said on Prashant Kishor-Nitish Kumar meet: 'No offer...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid speculation that poll strategist Prashant Kishor could be in talks with the JD(U) for a reunion after a bitter fallout with party supremo and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his subsequent sacking in 2020, party chief Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh has cleared the air. Read more

In a cautionary tale, IFS officer explains why did Cheetahs go extinct in 1952

In a cautionary tale, Indian forest service officer Parveen Kaswan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to explain how these exquisite animals lost India as their home, the only predators to die out since the country's independence. Read more

'How can you think that PCB can disown Shaheen': Ramiz Raja's blunt reaction to Shahid Afridi's claim - Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, earlier this week, sparked quite a controversy in Pakistan cricket when he alleged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not taking care of their star pacer Shaheen Afridi in his rehabilitation process, before adding that the cricketer reached London spending his own money. Following the big claim, other veteran cricketers like Wasim Akram too lashed out at the board. But PCB chief Ramiz Raja put an end to these controversial claims on Friday. Read more

Back pain in women after 40; experts on surprising causes and prevention tips

If you are nearing 40, your chances of getting a recurrent, irritating back pain, can go up. Your odds of getting a lower or upper back pain will only increase with each passing year considering the wear and tear in your spine area accelerate with ageing. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cat reaches woman on the floor above it with the help of a bag. Watch how

A cute cat video posted on Instagram is winning hearts. The video shows how a human helps a cat ‘climb’ the floor above it. Posted originally on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON