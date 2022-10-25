Evening Brief: Kenya promises speedy inquiry over missing Indians Zulfiqar Khan, Mohammed Zaid, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kenyan authorities promise speedy inquiry into whereabouts of missing Indians

Authorities in Kenya have promised a speedy inquiry into the whereabouts of Indian nationals Zulfiqar Khan, a former Balaji Telefilms chief operations officer, and Mohammed Zaid Sami, who went missing in that country on July 21. Read more

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped as part of ritual. Watch

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday shared a video of himself being whipped on the occasion of Gaura-Gauri puja in the state's Durg district. Read more

UPI transactions plunged during India vs Pakistan encounter

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions plunged by more than 20% towards the climax of Sunday's World T20 encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, claimed Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at Max Life. Read more

Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself

Ola Electric announced quite a fe products at the their recent event. One of the major announcements was of the MoveOS 3 which will start rolling out in December 2022. Read more

Ram Setu movie review: Akshay Kumar film is enjoyable desi take on Indiana Jones

Ram Setu is a throwback to the Hollywood capers from a generation ago, when Harrison Ford or Nicholas Cage would go on a globetrotting adventure to uncover an ancient archaeological secret. Read more

'He's repeating same mistake again and again. It's best he leaves captaincy': Ex-PAK skipper slams Babar after IND loss

Pakistan had the match in their grasp through the majority of the second innings of the blockbuster 2022 T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday against India. Read more

