Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped as part of ritual. Watch

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday shared a video of himself being whipped on the occasion of Gaura-Gauri puja in the state's Durg district. Baghel travelled to Janjgiri and Kumhari Basti to carry out these annual rituals where Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati are worshipped. Every year, he takes part in these tribal celebrations to wish for the state's happiness and prosperity.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel getting whipped (sota) as part of a ritual on the occasion of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' in Durg pic.twitter.com/avzApa8Ydq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 25, 2022

According to a tweet from the chief minister's office, a local named Birender Thakur hit the Chief Minister's hands with a whip as part of the celebrations, as the blows are believed to remove evilness and bring prosperity to the people. "Reaching the villages of Janjgiri and Kumhari Basti today, worshipping Gauri-Gaura and wishing for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state," the Chief Minister tweeted. Sharing a video of himself being whipped, Bhupesh Baghel said, "The sota strike and the discharge of traditions." He was whipped five times, as seen in the video.

In the state, the Gaura-Gauri ritual is performed on Diwali night as part of an annual custom. Every year, Bhupesh Baghel travels to the state's tribal areas to take part in the celebrations.

Across India, Diwali - the festival of lights - was celebrated on Monday.