Bhai Dooj 2022: 5 foods to avoid this Diwali season if you have diabetes

Diwali celebrations are on in full swing and will continue for two more days with Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj before countdown to Chhath Puja begins where married women from Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh worship Surya Dev and observe a 36-hour fast. The 5-day festival of Diwali is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in India and people indulge in delicious festive foods as per the tradition of their region. Traditionally, deep-fried foods, sugary treats and high-calorie food is eaten during Diwali. While people usually feel guilty about eating poori, kachori, pakoras, halwa or kheer but as per health experts, it is the processed foods, carbonated beverages and store-bought delights that do the real harm and homemade food can be eaten in moderation. People with diabetes should stay away from these harmful foods during festival season. (Also read: Diabetes: Expert reveals easy 6M formula to manage blood sugar this Diwali)

Dietitian Garima Goyal suggests 5 foods one should need to avoid this Diwali season:

1. REFINED FLOUR TREATS

Diwali is the time when we might give in to our cravings, but with diabetes it is important to be mindful of every choice you make. Refined flour or maida contains no fibre and is basically simple sugar. Delicacies made out of refined flour raise your blood glucose rapidly. Instead of refined flour, you can try treats made with whole grain or millet flour.

2. SUGARY DRINKS AND CARBONATED BEVERAGES

Excessive thirst is a common symptom of diabetes and during festivals, because of all the work, it might get more evident. Sugary beverages are never a solution for this since they are empty calories with no nutritional benefits and can easily spike your blood glucose.

For diabetes, plain or infused water, thin buttermilk or nimbu paani are some of the best options for hydration. Staying hydrated will keep you refreshed and also curbs unnecessary bingeing.

Chhole Bhature

3. DEEP-FRIED FOODS

Deep-fried foods are something we tend to overindulge in and there are two things we should look into. One, over-eating these foods not just shoots up your blood sugar but could also cause weight gain, causing further complications. Two, while cooking if you are reheating or reusing the same oil, the trans-fat content increases. Trans fats are the “bad fat” and havoc your blood lipids.

4. STORE-BOUGHT GOODIES

With diabetes, you can continue to enjoy the festivities with some caution. Store-bought sweets, chocolates, and savouries reduce your chances of knowing what you are eating. The flour used, the number of sugars that went into the recipe, the preservatives, and the flavours are never known.

When you prepare your sweets at home you can have control over every ingredient you use and could also appreciate the taste much better.

5. ROASTED AND SALTED NUTS

Nuts are excellent sources of good fats like monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids essential for your health. However, roasted and salted nuts may not be a good option for people with diabetes. Excessive salt and oil increase the risk of heart problems. Almonds, walnuts, pistachio, and cashews are some of the nuts you can munch on either raw or after soaking.

"For diabetics, it is highly important to be sensible about what and how much they are eating. Avoiding certain food is only a part of diabetic management. Control your portion sizes and be mindful while choosing and eating your delicacies. Always keep monitoring your blood glucose levels to avoid both extremes – hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia. With some reflection and discipline, you can easily manage your diabetes and enjoy a safe and healthy Diwali," says Goyal.

