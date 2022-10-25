Kenyan authorities promise speedy inquiry into whereabouts of missing Indians

Authorities in Kenya have promised a speedy inquiry into the whereabouts of Indian nationals Zulfiqar Khan, a former Balaji Telefilms chief operations officer, and Mohammed Zaid Sami, who went missing in that country on July 21.

In a statement, Kenya’s public prosecutions director Noordin M Haji said an inquiry report will be submitted as soon as possible. It maintained Khan and Sami remained missing.

The external affairs ministry on Monday said the government was in touch with Kenya and has requested the investigation be expedited. It said the Indian high commissioner in Kenya Namgya Khampa met President William Samoei Ruto to convey India’s concern and to request the expediting of the investigation.

“The High Commissioner of Kenya in New Delhi was also called into the Ministry on October 23 to convey our concerns in the matter,” the ministry said in a statement. It added that the Indian high commission in Kenya was in touch with the families of the two Indians and is assisting them. “We have noted that several people have been taken into custody in this connection including officials of the recently abolished Special Service Unit of the Kenyan Police. The specific circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent lack of information is very disturbing. We expect that the case will be investigated thoroughly.”

Dennis Itumbi, a digital strategist who worked on Ruto’s election campaign, wrote a post and sparked speculation about Khan and Sami’s death. Itumbi claimed Khan was part of the campaign team. Governments of both countries continue to refer to the two as missing.

Khan’s family has maintained reports of his death and that he worked for Ruto were incorrect. It added he was in Kenya for a holiday.