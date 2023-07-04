Evening brief: Kumaraswamy’s cryptic hint on possible JD(S)-BJP tie-up for 2024; and all the latest news

‘Anything may happen’: Kumaraswamy hinting at BJP-JDS alliance for 2024? Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has dropped another hint about his party's plans for 2024 elections. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy.(AP)

“I don't want to particularly name anyone. Anything may happen. It will not take too much time, most probably it will happen this year-end or after the Parliament election. For that, we will have to wait”, the former Karnataka chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Read more

'Even now in Ranji Trophy, the batsman always...': Ashwin reminds Bairstow of two 'basic' rules as England cry foul

Knowing a thing or two about inflicting controversial dismissals, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has chipped in on the Jonny Bairstow debate, saying Alex Carey was at no fault and that England paid the price for not following 'basic' rules. Bairstow was controversially out stumped on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's, which Australia won by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead, the dismissal reopening the whole 'spirit of the game' debates throughout with several former and current cricketers giving their verdicts. Read more

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah reveals Anurag Kashyap helped her meet husband Hamza Amin, fans want to know the details

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah married Pakistani golf player Hamza Amin earlier this year. Photos and videos of the newlyweds were widely shared on social media around the time, with many in Pakistan criticising Ushna's bridal outfit – a red lehenga. Now, Ushna is again grabbing attention for her post about Anurag Kashyap. Ushna said Anurag is the reason she met her husband Hamza. Read more

6 healthy and tasty dips to elevate your monsoon snacking game

Dips and chutneys can take your snacking experience to another level by providing the right dose of flavour, fragrance and spice. With monsoon in its full glory, the popular tea time accompaniments like pakora, samosa, and cutlets are in high demand. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON