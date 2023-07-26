Evening brief: Licences of two IndiGo pilots suspended for tail strike incident in Ahmedabad; all the latest news

DGCA suspends licence of 2 IndiGo pilots for tail strike incident in Ahmedabad Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licenses of an IndiGo pilot in command for three months and a co-pilot for one month for last month’s tail strike incident at Ahmedabad airport, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Read more An Indigo aircraft experienced a tail strike on June 15 in Ahmedabad. (HT)

Kin of those killed in Pulwama attack got compensation of up to ₹ 2.94 cr: Govt

The kin of the 40 paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack were paid compensation ranging from ₹1.56 crore to ₹2.94 crore, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Wednesday. Read more

Fans think Salman Khan is disinterested in Bigg Boss, slam his expressions on show: 'Paise le rahe ho, give it your all'

Bigg Boss and Salman Khan are synonymous. The reality show has had many hosts, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, but none could command the kind of attention and TRPs that Salman got for the show. Read more

Khushi Kapoor and Alaya F's off-duty style radiates a perfect blend of comfort and fashion. All pics inside

While the rain poured down in Mumbai, it couldn't deter our favourite Bollywood celebrities from stepping out and showcasing their amazing sense of style. Read more

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siraj take ICC Test rankings by storm; Rohit Sharma highest-ranked Indian among batters

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj made huge gains in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday. India captain Rohit jumped to the 9th spot after scores of 80 and 57 in the drawn second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain. Read more

