Daily brief: Maha CM Shinde rebuffs survey predicting MVA's big win in Lok Sabha polls, and all the latest news

'2+2 not always 4,': CM Shinde on survey projecting MVA's win; Uddhav says...

Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the projection that if Lok Sabha elections are held today, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will beat the Shinde-Fadnavis alliance by winning 34 seats out of total 48 seats, is a "very cautious number". "I am sure MVA will win at least 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election," Uddhav Thackeray said reacting to India Today-C Voter's Mood of the Nation poll. Read more

Day before PM Modi’s visit, Rajasthan govt announces holiday on Devnarayan Jayanti

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhilwara to participate in a ceremony commemorating the 1,111th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Devnarayan Ji, who is revered by the Gurjar community across the country, the Rajasthan government on Friday announced a state holiday to mark the occasion. Read more

Watch: Washington Sundar becomes show stopper with gravity-defying catch in India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

New Zealand were going all guns blazing after India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday. Finn Allen, who had a rather dismal ODI series, appeared to be back to his element. India's most trusted new-ball bowlers in T20Is - Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh - had no answers to Allen's onslaught. New Zealand raced to 23 in the first two overs with Allen scoring 16 off 10 balls. Read more

Jr. NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapses during political rally and suffers cardiac arrest, admitted in ICU

Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who also happens to be RRR star Jr NTR’s cousin, on Friday collapsed during a political foot march in Kuppam in Chittoor district. Taraka Ratna’s uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna revealed that he suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid. Read more

Are dark chocolates really healthy for you? Doctor tweets about its darker side

Dark chocolate being a great source of antioxidants and polyphenols and a good alternative for sugar-laden sweets has been gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts. Many studies talk about the many potential benefits of dark chocolate like and say that consuming it is good for cardiovascular health and also aids in lowering blood pressure and increasing blood flow to the heart. Read more

WhatsApp to add new features to proposed redesigned text editor

WhatsApp is making some new improvements to the redesigned text editor, a feature that is expected to be released in a future update of the app. This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned platform. Read more

Sania Mirza made her senior debut in 2001 and advanced swiftly through the ranks to become the only Indian woman to ever win a tennis grand slam tittle. Read more

